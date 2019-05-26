Driver killed after crashing into horse in Hammond

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -One man was killed after crashing into a horse in Tangipahoa Parish, early Sunday (May 26) according to Hammond police.
The incident occurred around 2:53 a.m., on LA 1040 near Baker Lane.
Authorities say 21-year-old, Javonte Lamone Johnson was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta eastbound on LA 1040, when he braked and swerved left to avoid hitting the horse that was also in the eastbound lane. His car then continued to go beneath the horse and overturned.
Johnson was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.
Blood samples were collected and will be sent for analysis. Ownership of the horse is under investigation.
