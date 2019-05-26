Hammond man killed after crashing car into horse

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A man from Hammond was killed early Sunday after he crashed his car into a horse on Old Baton Rouge Highway in Tangipahoa Parish, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
Troopers responded at around 2:53 a.m. to the deadly crash on Old Baton Rouge Highway near Baker Lane. They learned that Javonte Lamone Johnson, 21, and the horse died in the crash.
According to LSP, the crash happened as Johnson was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Old Baton Rouge Highway. A dark-colored horse was standing in the eastbound lane.
Johnson braked and swerved slightly to the left, but struck the horse. The impact caused heavy damage to the windshield and roof of the car. The car then traveled under the horse, ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, according to LSP. Johnson was ejected from the car.
Johnson was pronounced dead on scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office. Troopers do not know if he was impaired at the time of the accident.
Blood samples were collected and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Troopers are working to identify the owners of the horse.
The investigation is ongoing.
