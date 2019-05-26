John Curtis defensive end Angelo Anderson commits to Tulane

John Curtis defensive end Angelo Anderson commits to Tulane
Coach Willie Fritz is staying in the state so far with his class of 2020.
By Garland Gillen | May 26, 2019 at 7:57 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 7:57 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane landed their fourth commitment for the class of 2020 with Angelo Anderson pledging to the Wave. Anderson plays defensive end for John Curtis.

Anderson is a 3-star recruit according to Rivals recruiting service. Rivals considers Anderson the 19th best recruit in the state.

Here’s a full list of Tulane’s 2020 class:

Angelo Anderson, defensive end, John Curtis

Justin Ibieta, quarterback, Country Day

Cornelius Dyson, athlete, Kentwood,

Noah Taliancich, defensive end, Destrehan

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.