John Curtis defensive end Angelo Anderson commits to Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane landed their fourth commitment for the class of 2020 with Angelo Anderson pledging to the Wave. Anderson plays defensive end for John Curtis.
Anderson is a 3-star recruit according to Rivals recruiting service. Rivals considers Anderson the 19th best recruit in the state.
Here’s a full list of Tulane’s 2020 class:
Angelo Anderson, defensive end, John Curtis
Justin Ibieta, quarterback, Country Day
Cornelius Dyson, athlete, Kentwood,
Noah Taliancich, defensive end, Destrehan
