Nicondra: Almost hot, muggy and patchy morning fog for Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Almost hot as we’re still a bit below the staggering mid to upper 90s with triple digit heat indices we can expect late in the summer, but it may still be a bit uncomfortable outdoors if you are not ready for it. High pressure will keep air fairly static and a general southerly to southeasterly flow allows for more moisture to settle across the southeast. Expect mostly rain free muggy weather through the middle of the week. An upper level low will track just north through the mid-west breaking down the influence of the high just enough combined with high moisture levels and heat to spark some afternoon storms for the end of the week into the weekend.