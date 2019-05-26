NOPD names suspect in N. Galvez St. homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in connection with the murder of a man in the St. Roch neighborhood.
Police are searching for 31-year-old James Earl Webster.
Webster is accused of shooting and killing a man just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street.
Through the NOPD’s investigation, they were able to positively identify Webster as a suspect.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Webster, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Patrick Guidry at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
