NOPD names suspect in N. Galvez St. homicide
31-year-old James Earl Webster is accused of shooting a killing a man in the 2200 block of N. Galvez St. Saturday afternoon.
By Tiffany Baptiste | May 26, 2019 at 11:16 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 11:20 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in connection with the murder of a man in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Police are searching for 31-year-old James Earl Webster.

Webster is accused of shooting and killing a man just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street.

Through the NOPD’s investigation, they were able to positively identify Webster as a suspect.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Webster, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Patrick Guidry at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

