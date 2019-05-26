NOPD: Police investigating 2 shooting with total of 3 victims

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three people were injured in two separate shootings late Saturday (May 25), according to New Orleans police.
NOPD spokeswoman Danielle Miller said a male victim was shot multiple times in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Miller said two other people were brought to the hospital with “apparent gunshot wounds," after a shooting in the 2300 block AP Tureaud Avenue, about a block away from where a man was fatally shot earlier that same day.
NOPD confirmed the shootings shortly after 11:45 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
