NOPD searching for person of interest in N. Galvez St. homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with a homicide in St. Roch neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Police say a man was shot and killed in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators believe that a man who possibly uses the nickname “Jeezy” may have important information regarding the shooting that will help police with the investigation. He is known to frequent the area near the crime scene. He not considered a suspect in the crime.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of this person of interest or the identity of the person of interest, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Patrick Guidry at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
