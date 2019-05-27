Attorney weighs in after child arrested in shooting death of his 9-year-old brother

It is truly a parent’s worst nightmare but it became reality as a flurry of crime scene tape and officers flooded the front yard of a home on Lanier Drive Saturday evening. Police say a 9-year-old was fatally shot inside the home he and his 11-year-old brother were playing with a gun they had found. Somehow, around 6:30 p.m. that night, the gun went off, leaving the younger brother dead. As the family wrestles with the unbearable grief of losing one child, the other boy will now end up before the juvenile court system.