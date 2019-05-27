1 dead, 1 injured to end violent weekend in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two shootings leave one person dead and one person hurt.
This marks the fourth person killed and 17 total shootings over this holiday weekend. The most recent incident happened just before midnight in the 1400 blk. of N. Claiborne Ave.
The New Orleans Police Department said when officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The NOPD reported another shooting just before midnight in the 10000 blk. of Castlewood Dr.
Officers say one person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no additional details available.
