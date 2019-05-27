Florida woman suffers ‘significant bite injuries’ after alligator attack

BREVARD COUNTY, FL (CNN) - A Florida woman was attacked by an alligator over the weekend.
It happened Sunday near Fay Lake Wilderness Park, about 20 miles from Cape Canaveral.
The woman suffered "significant bite injuries" and was bitten on the leg and flank, according to the department
First responders airlifted the unidentified woman to a nearby hospital.
The circumstances of the attack are not clear, but the Florida Wildlife Commission warns on its website that people should not feed gators.
Wildlife officials also advise people to only swim in designated areas during the daytime.
While rare, alligator attacks on humans do happen, especially in the south and when the weather starts to get warmer.
