FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #19: LSU Baseball Regional Preview

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Baton Rouge is back to hosting NCAA Baseball Tournament games. After LSU fell short of hosting a regional in 2018, the Tigers are set to welcome Arizona State, Southern Miss and Stony Brook to town. The Tigers will open up Friday at 6 PM against the same Stony Brook program that eliminated LSU in the 2012 Super Regional.
Chris Hagan on LSU’s motivation facing Stony Brook:
“It’s a team that’s going to open LSU’s eyes. We saw Texas Southern come in there a couple years ago and they made that game really interesting against Jared Poche for the first six innings. That was a four-seed that gave LSU some problems. That’s what four seeds are. You get wrapped up in who the two-seed is or if it’s a sneaky three-seed and then you forget about the four. LSU is not going to forget about this four. ”
