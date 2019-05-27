Gold Star families reflect on lost loved ones on Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In the front row of chairs set up in the National World War II Museum Monday (May 27), Sgt. Warren Anthony Murphy was one of the soliders memorialized with an honorary seat, decorated with two flags and his photo.
Murphy was killed on Jan. 6, 2005 in Iraq by an improvised explosive device. His sister, Michelle Murphy, said she is haunted by the moment she learned of her brother’s death.
“I will never forget the knock, or my mother’s reaction to seeing the army chaplain and casualty assistant at our door,” Michelle Murphy said. “I remember my brother, Sgt. Warren Anthony Murphy, on this Memorial Day, and every day of his ultimate sacrifice and patriotism, with the understanding that freedom does not come free."
She said Memorial Day is the one day set aside for all Americans to take a moment out of our busy lives to remember those service members who died in duty. Brigadier General Vincent Barker agreed.
“There’s a price for freedom,” Barker said. “Our country has lost over a million men and women in the history of our country to preserve that freedom.”
While Memorial Day is a day that many people take time to reflect on military members who were killed serving our country, Gold Star families who lost loved ones say it’s something they were around their necks daily -- along with dog tags of their loved one.
Sean Murphy said he appreciates the recognition, but it comes with a heavy burden.
“It’s a sad honor, and a great honor, because one, you had to of lost someone to be in it, but then what they’re doing for the Gold Star families is great,” Sean Murphy said.
Gold Star Mother Laura Kinkton said she lost her son Dakota “Kody” Kinkton while he was on active duty.
“Every day we mourn, we reflect, and we remember,” she said. “But today as a nation, it is our duty to say thank you to each fallen hero.”
While they take time to reflect, Sean Murphy said he’s not mourning his brother’s death.
“I celebrate them," he said. “You can go on any base right now or any bar with people wearing shirts like this, they will tell you stupid stories that those members did. They’re not talking about the day he or she died.”
But he said instead, family and friends are talking about the lives the service member lived.
“It is our duty to honor the precious life lost," Laura Kinkton said. "Today we remember the service men and women who pay the ultimate price for their services. And as Americans, it is our day to say thank you, we will always remember you.”
