Hot & Dry Memorial Day

By Shelby Latino | May 27, 2019 at 5:05 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 6:08 AM

Hot, humid conditions will continue through the foreseeable future with high temperatures in the 90s. While dry skies and sunny conditions are expected through mid-week, more moisture will move into the area later in the week allowing for a return of pop-up storms.

Plan for a 30-40% chance for afternoon storms Thursday through the weekend.

Weathering the Storm, FOX 8’s annual hurricane special, will air at 6:30 PM on Thursday, May 30th ahead of the official start of hurricane season on June 1st. No tropical threats are on the horizon at this time.

