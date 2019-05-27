Hot & Dry Memorial Day

Hot, humid conditions will continue through the foreseeable future with high temperatures in the 90s. While dry skies and sunny conditions are expected through mid-week, more moisture will move into the area later in the week allowing for a return of pop-up storms.
Plan for a 30-40% chance for afternoon storms Thursday through the weekend.
Weathering the Storm, FOX 8’s annual hurricane special, will air at 6:30 PM on Thursday, May 30th ahead of the official start of hurricane season on June 1st. No tropical threats are on the horizon at this time.
