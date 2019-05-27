Nicondra: Feeling like summer on Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While the first day of astronomical Summer is still a few weeks off the unofficial kick off certainly feels like summer time with high temperatures rising into the low 90s in most locations. High pressure will stay in control for the first part of the week keeping it very warm and mostly dry. Moisture will build as well with a generally southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico. The increased moisture and heat combined with a break down of the western edge of the high as an upper level low moves through the Midwest will create an opportunity for some afternoon storms to form by the end of the week into the weekend.