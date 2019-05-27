NOPD: 3 injured in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Algiers Sunday evening (May 26), according to New Orleans police.
NOPD spokesman Danielle Miller said all three victims arrived at Ochsner Westbank with “apparent gunshot wounds,” after a shooting in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine.
No addition information was immediately available.
The triple shooting was the part of a violent weekend in the New Orleans area, starting with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue, who was found dead just after midnight Saturday. Less than four hours later, JPSO reported finding a man shot to death in the 4500 block of the I-10 Service Road in Metarie.
Then, around 1 p.m. Saturday, NOPD responded to a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood, where a man was found dead on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street.
Shortly before 10 p.m. that night, police said two people were injured by gunfire in the 7th Ward. According to a preliminary police report, a man and women were sitting on the porch of a home in the 2300 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue when a man with a gun started firing shots. Both of the victims were struck once, NOPD said, and were brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Three people were shot less than an hour later, near the University of New Orleans’ Lakefront Arena. According to NOPD, the victims were a 21-year-old man, and two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17. NOPD said they were shot in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Around 11:45 p.m., a man was shot in the 400 block of North Laurel Street in Metairie, according to JPSO, who said his injuries were not life-threatening.
The final overnight shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Cambronne and Cohn Streets, where an 18-year-old man told NOPD he was sitting in his car when he heard a shot fired and realized he was wounded.
In total, 13 people were shot in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish over the weekend. Three of those shootings were fatal.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.