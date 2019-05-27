NOPD: Woman injured in Leonidas shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood left a woman injured Monday afternoon (May 27), according to New Orleans police.
Just after 4 p.m., NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham said a woman was shot in the arm in the 2300 block of Joliet Street.
No additional information was immediately available.
The shooting was the first reported Monday, but added to the widespread violence seen in the metro area during Memorial Day weekend. Prior to this incident, a total of 17 people were shot in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish over the weekend. Five of those victims died from their injuries.
