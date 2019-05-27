Paul Mainieri separates 2019 LSU baseball team from 2012 loss to Stony Brook

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Almost seven years have passed since LSU’s run to the College World Series was cut short in the Baton Rouge Super Regional by the Stony Brook Seawolves.
Despite the time that has passed, the moment the 2019 Tigers were drawn to face Stony Brook in the opening game of the Baton Rouge Regional, head coach Paul Mainieri immediately thought of June 10th, 2012 “As soon as I saw our first opponent’s name up there, it was going to bring back a lot of thoughts about 2012. In all honesty, this year has nothing to do with 2012. This is a completely different year, and we are a completely different team and they are a completely different team. We just have to get ready to play, I don’t care who the opponent is. When you play in the NCAA Tournament, every team either won their conference tournament championship or had a spectacular regular season and received an at-large bid.”
While there are not any players left from the 2012 team, although undergraduate assistant coach Jared Foster was a freshman, LSU’s baseball program has a history of learning from their disappointments. The 2013 team responded to 2012′s heartbreak with a CWS trip, the same can be said for the years following a 2014 regional loss to Houston and 2016 super regional loss to Coastal Carolina.
“Obviously, the players know the history of our program and the history of us playing Stony Brook," Mainieri said Monday. "It certainly is going to get our players’ attention and I think it will help us get ready to go. We are looking forward to playing them. Not because of what happened in 2012 but because they are a good team we always want to play.”
Top-seeded LSU opens Regional play against #4 Stony Brook Friday at 6 PM. They’ll be preceded by #3 Southern Miss vs #2 Arizona State at noon.
