Paul Mainieri separates 2019 LSU baseball team from 2012 loss to Stony Brook

Despite the time that has passed, the moment the 2019 Tigers were drawn to face Stony Brook in the opening game of the Baton Rouge Regional, head coach Paul Mainieri immediately thought of June 10th, 2012 “As soon as I saw our first opponent’s name up there, it was going to bring back a lot of thoughts about 2012. In all honesty, this year has nothing to do with 2012. This is a completely different year, and we are a completely different team and they are a completely different team. We just have to get ready to play, I don’t care who the opponent is. When you play in the NCAA Tournament, every team either won their conference tournament championship or had a spectacular regular season and received an at-large bid.”