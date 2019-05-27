Some rain possible late week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Little change to the weather over the next couple of days. By Thursday and Friday a cold front may be close enough to help spark a few showers and storms each day.
This may last into the first part of the weekend. Right now the coverage looks fairly sparse so the overall forecast will continue to be hot and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds.
Even hotter weather may be possible by late weekend and early next week as high pressure strengthens. It’s still pretty far out so this could change.
