U.S. Army Corps will open Morganza on June 2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will officially open the Morganza Control Structure and Floodway on June 2.
Current forecasts indicate that the river will reach a stage in excess of 62 feet at Red River Landing on June. The Corps District Commander Michael Clancy requested permission to operate the Morganza Floodway to prevent the flood control structure from overtopping, to minimize stress in leveed reaches and to preserve encroachment on freeboard downstream.
The Corps currently anticipates the need to divert approximately 150,000 cubic feet per second into the floodway to avoid overtopping of the structure. It will implement a gradual opening of the floodway to minimize impacts to wildlife, particularly the black bear population, and allow Federal and state resource agencies to coordinate and implement rescue efforts for various species.
The gradual, or slow opening, allows the Corps to limit elevations in the floodway by adding one foot of water per day for the first three days.
All potentially impacted residents, landowners and businesses are urged to heed the direction of their local officials and take necessary precautions in advance of the pending operation, The Corps said.
