CamRon Jackson ready to keep the Haynesville-to-LSU pipeline going

Haynesville, LA. (WVUE) - Haynesville is one of the top programs in the state, and they have one of the top prospects in "The Boot" as well, 2020 recruit CamRon Jackson. The Golden Tornado defensive lineman checks in at 6'6", 285 pounds.
Playing for this team is a blessing. A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to play for a team like this. With the coaches and the teammates, and the fans, it’s real football down here," said CamRon Jackson.
Jackson plans to go from one legendary football program to another. He’s committed to play for the LSU Tigers
“When I went down there, talking to Coach O, I was like this is where I want to be,” said Jackson.
Jackson has one year left at Haynesville, then it’s off to LSU. The transition, a tough one. But he has a mentor, in class of 2019 Tiger Joseph Evans.
“I called Joseph, I told Joseph about it. At first he didn’t believe it. He thought I was playing with him. He was happy for me. Me and him going to the same high school, playing in the same college, on the d-line again, he was excited. I was fired up,” said Jackson.
“He’s got to stay humble. He’s got to keep working. The offseason is very important You got to outwork everybody. Get them books in,” said LSU 2019 signee Joseph Evans.
One of Coach Orgeron’s main goals in recruiting is putting a wall around the state of Louisiana. No big prospects cross into enemy lines. Landing Jackson and Evans near the Arkansas border is a big statement for O’s recruiting classes going forward.
“Louisiana is strict on being in-home. They don’t like you going out to Alabama, or something like that. Big fans of LSU too. They were loving me,” said Evans.
