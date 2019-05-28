City officials urge residents to get ready for hurricane season now

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the Mississippi River at a record high level, some southeast Louisiana residents are more fearful than ever leading up to hurricane season.
However, regional flood officials and the city said they’re ready Tuesday (May 28), and they are urging citizens to get ready now too. With only a few days left before the official start of hurricane season, the Mississippi River remains at flood stage and is expected to stay that way through July.
John Monzon with the Southeast Louisana Flood Authority-West said the high water could make things worse in the event of a strong storm.
“The concern is you could have over-topping since the river’s so high,” Monzon said.
Residents who live along the river below Braithwaite have seen the river levee over topped during previous hurricanes and worry what might happen again, now that the river is high and the levees are saturated.
“If you think about it, you can’t sleep, all it takes is one oops,” David Morgan of Plaquemines Parish said.
At City Hall Tuesday, 30 regional leaders gathered to urge residents to be prepared for the start of hurricane season, which is the first day of June.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they are aware of the fear over the Mississippi’s waters.
“The height of the river has been a concern of ours,” Cantrell said.
This year, the city said the Smoothie King Center will be used as an evacuation depot.
“It’s a place of last resort only, not a place to go just to go," Cantrell said of the downtown arena. “It’s to get out [of the city]”
The police department said all eight districts are equipped with high-water vehicles, boats and generators. But for people who live along the river, the threat of a tropical surge pushed up the river from the gulf is real.
“The last thing you want is a river levee failure in a tropical storm when the river is high,” Monzon said.
Dana Banks with the Army Corps of Engineers said although it has happened before, the current threat of the river topping the levees during a hurricane isn’t any higher than normal.
“There’s a lot of hydrology that goes into answering this question," Banks said. “The easy way to answer is to say, with elevated river levels, a storm surge would not elevate it any higher to where it would top it’s banks.”
In the meantime, officials urge everyone to look out for loved ones and elderly neighbors who may live by themselves. While this is expected to be an average season, New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks said hurricanes are unpredictable, and it only takes one.
“Hurricanes are like bad children," Banks said. “They don’t always listen. They call audibles and change plays.”
Officials said you should prepare an evacuation plan and have a four day supply of clothing and necessities ready if a storm dictates the need for evacuation.
The Sewerage and Water Board director Ghassan Korban said as of Tuesday, turbine four remains down and they are hoping to test it the next day. Korban also said 116 of 120 pumps are ready in case of any storm
If you are elderly and in need of evacuation assistance, the city wants to hear from you. You can reach them online or by calling 311, or go to ready.nola.gov. There is also storm prep advice on that website.
