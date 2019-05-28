City plans to demolish the abandoned, charred Grand Theater in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The city will begin demolition on the old Grand Theater in New Orleans East Tuesday morning (May 28), according to City Councilwoman Cindy Nguyen.
Ten days earlier, flames tore through the long-abandoned property, which sits in the former Lake Forest Plaza on Read Boulevard. The blighted building has been an eyesore since Katrina, and in the past the city said it could not use the code enforcement’s seizure and sale process because the land and building are separately owned.
Ngyuen said the demolition is scheduled to being around 7:30 a.m.
