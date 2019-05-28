Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - State police are investigating a Memorial Day crash that left one pedestrian dead in Jefferson Parish.
Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police began investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on US Hwy 61 at Severn Ave. in Jefferson Parish. The crash claimed the life of 67-year-old Ricky Lee of Metairie.
The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Lee was walking northbound on US Hwy 61 in the right southbound lane.
At the same time, 24-year-old Khalil Brice of Natchez, Miss. was driving a 2019 GMC box truck southbound on US Hwy 61.
Lee was struck by the southbound GMC.
Lee was pronounced deceased on scene by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on his part may have been a factor, and a toxicology sample was obtained from him for analysis.
Brice was properly restrained and was uninjured. Impairment on his part is considered a factor, and he was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for vehicular homicide.
