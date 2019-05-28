Judge rules in favor of Kenner firefighters

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Judge Danyelle Taylor ruled in favor of Kenner firefighters Tuesday (May 28), by granting a temporary injunction against the city to keep firefighters from being forced to fill in for supervisors without the proper training or pay.
Ed Rapier is the city’s attorney and said the ruling will not stop them from asking lower ranking fire operators to act as captains, but now those individuals are allowed to decline. Rapier said “acting out of class” is an industry standard used by departments across the country as on the job training.
In court, interim fire chief Terence Morris said in the past, captains from other fire stations have been called to replace another captain on vacation. Doing this, that caption would be paid overtime while filling in as captain, whereas if an operator filled in as a captain, they would be paid their typical rate, plus $1.65 more.
However, Rapier said it’s not about money.
“They seem to make it all about money," Rapier said. "For the city of Kenner, it is all about the citizens, the safety of our firefighters, the training of our firefighters. The city of Kenner is running for this budget year, we’re running larger overtime budget than it did last time. So it’s not necessarily about money but certainly the city doesn’t have an unlimited pot of money.”
Taylor said she looked at two separate state attorney’s opinions on separate cases before making a ruling. Although the injunction is temporary, it will stay in place until the city decides to fight it further, according to the firefighter’s attorney, Laura Rodrigue.
However, Rodrigue said she hopes the city officials will listen to the ruling and move on.
“This will keep that order in place for a long period of time now, until we see if the city decides to fight further and go for the permanent injunction, or if they can see the light here that this is the law, that this is how it should apply," she said.
