More Hot And Dry Conditions Into Mid-Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -No big changes as we head into the mid-week as hot, humid, and no rain. Starting Thursday, a cold front may stall just to our north, close enough to help spark a few showers and storms each day.
Spotty afternoon storms will be possible each day into the weekend. Otherwise, it will still be hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds.
Even hotter weather may be possible by late weekend and early next week as high pressure strengthens.
