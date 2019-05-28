NOPD releases video of fatal officer involved shooting, says it was justified

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Body camera and surveillance footage of an officer involved shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead in his New Orleans East apartment earlier this month was released by police officials Tuesday (May 28).
NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson held a news conference ahead of the video’s release, saying the responding officers acted accordingly and that Donald Davis, Jr. fired the first shots, and “dared” the police to shoot him.
“Before the officers could say anything, the individual approached our officers, pointed his weapon, firing at our officers. There was no talking to him. They didn’t give us a chance to say any words and trust us, we wish that he had. This didn’t have to turn out this way, but again, we were left with no other option," Ferguson said.
According to NOPD, the shootout started when officers were called to the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard on May 17 regarding an aggravated assault at the apartment complex’ leasing officer. After the arrived, Ferguson said they encountered an armed man.
Police said video from the leasing office shows Davis in the Laguna Creek Apartments with a gun in his hands, waving it around and threatening people before leaving. When officers arrived to the office, Davis was no longer there, police said, but later returned. It was then that Davis started shooting.
Ferguson said his officers had no time to deescalate the situation and were forced to fire back. The video shows Davis fall to the ground, but then lift his gun up. He again points it at the officers, who yelled for him to drop it before firing and fatally striking Davis.
“In this case, while a life was unfortunately lost, we are confident our officers acted within departmental policies, and while difficult, they did what they had to do,” Ferguson said.
Davis’ family said he suffered from a history of mental illness and that the shooting was a cry for help. Ferguson said he and his officers had no knowledge of this until later speaking with the family.
Lenell Parker, Davis’ aunt, said he suffered from Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia, but said he was not known to be violent.
“There had to be something that triggered him off like that because Donald don’t normally act like that at all,” Parker said. “He wasn’t out to kill anybody. He was out for attention.”
In all, Ferguson said police fired around 31 rounds. Davis fired one shot.
During the investigation, the officers involved in the shooting were taken off their normal duties, but Ferguson said they will return to the street this week.
