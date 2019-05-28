Rain scarce into next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A disturbance well to the north may bring a few spotty storms by the end of the week and into the weekend. The chance for any significant rain looks very low. Temperatures will mostly be in the lower 90s to upper 80s at the coast. The heat index may flirt with 100 from time to time but remain below dangerous levels.
Even hotter weather is possible early next week as hot high pressure builds over Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Some areas may be as hot as the upper 90s away from the coast and lake.
