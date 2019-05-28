16-year-old arrested for LaPlace murder

LaPlace, La. (WVUE) - The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old boy and booked him with second-degree murder for a LaPlace shooting that left a man dead.
The teen was not identified, but he is being held in the Sherman Walker Correctional Center in LaPlace, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday (May 28).
The teenager is accused of killing Malcolm Johnson, 27, of LaPlace.
Deputies were called around 12:30 a.m. Monday to the 2500 blk. of Williamsburg Dr.
They discovered someone fired a gun during an altercation in the area. A little while later, deputies were called to an area hospital, where they found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators said detectives were able to determine the 16-year-old suspect was responsible for the killing. He was taken into custody on Monday.
