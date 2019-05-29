Arrest made in Slidell car dealership tire theft case

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Chief Randy Fandal and car dealership owner Matt Bowers will be hosting a press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in order to discuss an arrest made in the tire theft case from the Matt Bowers Chevrolet car dealership.
More than $120,000 worth of tires and rims were stolen in April off vehicles at Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Slidell.
Fandal said the thieves were no amateurs and went as far as to manipulate the lighting on the property as to not be noticed.
The locks on the exterior gates were also cut.
“It looks like they pulled down one of the cameras and they also manipulated the outdoor lighting system,” Fandal said.
He believes the suspects are from out of state. Similar crimes have occurred in Texas and Oklahoma.
Bowers also spoke at the news conference and is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the thefts.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.