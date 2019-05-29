Bayou Chene barge has arrived, will be sunk ahead of schedule

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The barge that will be sunk in Bayou Chene has arrived and will be sunk ahead of schedule.
In a tweet from the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), officials confirmed the barge had been moved into place. The barge will be positioned in Bayou Chene at the temporary floodgate site to prevent backwater from flooding parts of Assumption, Lower St. Martin, Iberville, St. Mary, and Terrebonne Parishes.
Originally scheduled to sink Thursday, officials also said once onsite, crews will begin submerging the vessel. The process will take about eight hours and is expected to be completed Wednesday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will being a slow, gradual opening of the Morganza Spillway Sunday, June 2, as rising river levels continue to threaten parts of southeast Louisiana. Many farmers are expected to lose entire crops.
