Coast Guard searching for oil platform worker in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a worker who reportedly fell off an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico.
The incident happened about 75 miles off Vermilion Bay on Wednesday, May 29. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified around 6:30 a.m. by workers at the Eugene Island 331 platform that a 54-year-old man from Renaissance Offshore’s Eugene Island 331 platform somehow ended up in the water.
The following agencies or groups are involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Mako boat crew
- Platform operators
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
