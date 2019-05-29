Man found dead inside Tickfaw apartment

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead inside of his apartment in Tickfaw.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards says deputies were called to the apartments located on Meghan’s Loop around 7 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found a 64-year-old Lucky Williams inside of the apartment unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.
Investigators currently have a person of interest in custody for questioning.
Deputies expect foul play.
The details of the case are limited at this time.
If anyone has any information about the investigation into the death of Lucky Williams, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245. TPSO Detective Ray Lentz is the lead detective on the case.
