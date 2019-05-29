NOPD investigating shooting in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Hollygrove.
Police reported the shooting just after 10 a.m.
According to police, a man arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound. It was later determined the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Hamilton Street.
Details are limited at this time.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
