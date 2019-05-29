NOPD searches for woman accused of pointing gun at victim’s head

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a woman wanted for pointing a gun at someone’s head and stealing their money.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Angela White, 27, for the allegedly robbery on May 25 in the 2000 blk. of Selma St.
Investigators said White committed the crime around 4:12 p.m. in the victim’s residence.
White left the scene in a gold-colored Honda Accord with a Louisiana license tag and a dent on the vehicle’s passenger side.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Angela White is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
