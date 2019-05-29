Reports: Jets look at Saints Director of Pro Scouting in GM search

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - According to a report from national NFL insider Ian Rappaport, the New York Jets have put in a request to interview New Orleans Saints Director of Pro Scouting for their general manager position.
“Under-the-radar but (Terry) Fontenot has a great reputation and along with Sean Payton & Jeff Ireland, has helped NO drastically improve it’s roster,” Rappaport said about the move.
Fontenot has been with the Saints for 16 seasons, according to the team’s website.
“His responsibilities in managing the pro personnel department include recommending player acquisitions by evaluating players from all professional leagues, including the Saints roster, monitoring the waiver wire and supervising the advance scouting of upcoming opponents.”
