Seafood market owners say opening spillway is affecting their catch

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As June approached, the Bonnet Carre Spillway has not been closed since it was opened for a second time this season, bringing more freshwater into Lake Ponchartain than usual -- a fact that some seafood market owners said has impacted their business.
Schaefer’s Seafood Owner Merlin Schaefer said their crab catch has taken a real hit.
“We’re out of crabs. Like today, there’s no crab. Not a crab in the house,” Schaefer said.
In fact, he said crabs have been scarce since the spillway opened the first time around in February.
“We haven’t really had an abundance of lake crabs. Since they opened in the beginning [it] slowed down. Never really started, just the catch is way off,” Schaefer said.
Meanwhile, others like Courtney Zimmer with Zimmer’s Seafood in Gentilly said they’re catching some crabs, but they’re not nearly big enough to sell whole.
“Especially when they’re not very nice, when they’re too skinny, instead of selling them, we cut them up and make our crab salad with them,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer said the influx of freshwater is causing crabs to hide, or pushing them further out.
"They've been dying, or not really having anywhere to go, so they burrow down when the freshwater comes in. So, fishermen aren't even really putting their traps out, it's a waste for them," Zimmer said.
Schaefer said when they closed the bays the first time, he saw a glimmer of hope.
“The crabs in the lake, they’re not going to swim out, they’re not swimming out. They’re going to find an area in the lake where the water’s at least fresh until they adjust to it," Schaefer said. “Last time when they shut it down, three, four weeks after, started seeing a very small sign of crab life moving around.”
But then, the water level in the Mississippi River rose again in May and the Army Corps of Engineers reopened the spillway for the first time ever in one
So, in the meantime, Zimmerman and Schaefer said their businesses are taking the hit.
“Usually, when crawfish season’s ending and crab season comes in, we’re able to make up for the lack of crawfish with that. And we haven’t been able to do that right now,” Zimmer said.
