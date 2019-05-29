Storm chance to end week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A weak cold front will slip into the area on Friday. A few storms will be possible. If the drier air reaches the area faster then rain chances could be near zero. Conversely if it’s slower the coverage of storms Friday could be a bit higher. However all in all the chances for significant rain are very low over the next week or so.
Temperatures will be hot ahead of the front and likely reach the lower 90s. Next week will be even hotter as dry air dominates the Gulf South. Mid 90s are possible across a large part of the area except along the coast.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.