Two men injured in New Orleans East shooting
By Tiffany Baptiste | May 29, 2019 at 5:12 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 5:12 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

According to investigators, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

