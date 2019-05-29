Two men injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East early Wednesday morning.
Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
According to investigators, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
