14-year-old pleads to lesser charges in connection with Jeannot Plessy murder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old boy agreed to a plea deal in juvenile court Wednesday (May 29) in connection with the case involving Pastor Jeannot Plessy’s murder.
Originally accused of manslaughter, Boavanti Robinson’s charge was reduced a lesser charge of obstruction of justice. Robinson admitted to being in the stolen car that was used when Plessy was carjacked and run over with her own vehicle back in November of last year.
Investigators said Plessy’s son-in-law tried to intervene and he too was run over and injured.
Nadia Sanchez, Plessy’s daughter, said she wants Robinson to face the consequence of his actions, but doesn’t blame the state for reducing his charges.
“His involvement was the most minimal, and had the least substantial evidence to bring a case against him so I understand the DA’s position, and the most fair deal they could bring to the table,” Sanchez said.
Juvenile Chief Judge Candance Anderson sentenced Robinson to six months in a juvenile facility with no credit for time served. He’ll then be placed on 18 months parole supervision, which the Judge said will include drug testing, community service and attending school.
“I think the Judge was pretty clear in driving home how severe his involvement in the crime was, and how serious a carjacking can go, besides just joy riding and taking something that isn’t yours. It can take a deadly turn,” Sanchez said.
Robinson’s brother and another man is indicted for Plessy’s murder, along with other charges. However, Sanchez said the 14-year-old played a role by being there, and she had a message for him in court.
“Even though, you were joyriding with your brother when you realized something horrible happened, you’re a human being and my mom was a human being. My husband is a person and they deserved to be treated like people, and not run over in the street like animals,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez also told the teen his life has a purpose and she hopes he realizes he doesn’t have to be a criminal.
