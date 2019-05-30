After Further Review: Five takes from Saints OTA #6

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: Competitive workout
Where last week’s practice had a more business-like and matter-of-fact tone, Thursday seemed a bit more energetic. Michael Thomas set the tone during the team period with a contested catch on a back shoulder throw over Eli Apple. He got up, flexed then threw the ball in Apple’s face.
Overall, it was a really competitive practice in all three phases, especially for May.
Take Two: Rookie Watch
Fourth round pick Chauncey Gardner Johnson had himself a day. Lined up mostly at nickel, CGJ knocked away a go route from Taysom Hill to Tre’qaun Smith. During team drills, he blitzed off the edge and sacked on Hill. During one-on-ones, CGJ appeared to read the receiver’s deep out route he was covering and essentially finished the route for him. He also got work as a gunner and downed a punt inside the five-yard line.
First round pick Erik McCoy spent most of the day with the second team at center but also received some first team reps at the position during team.
Take Three: Attendance Report
Cam Jordan returned to practice but did not participate in team drills. Marcus Davenport was also present and participated in some team work.
Cam Meredith spent last week off to the side with the trainer. On Thursday, he was absent. Alvin Kamara missed with a stomach bug, according to Sean Payton. Larry Warford was also out rehabbing an undisclosed injury, per Payton.
Take Four: Top plays
- Michael Thomas made an incredible, juggling catch over Ken Crawley during one-on-ones. The ball was underthrown and tipped by Crawley, but Thomas was able to secure the ball before hitting the ground.
- Apple held his own with Thomas. Despite the play described above, he made a PBU on a pass intended for Thomas earlier in the team period.
- Brees threw an over route to Jared Cook that was broken up by Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell.
- Demario Davis made an incredible play in coverage when Drew Brees threaded the needle to Josh Hill on an in route. Davis was able to reach in and knock the ball away at the last second. It’s unclear if it would have been a PBU or a forced fumble.
- Cook made a nice catch during team when he reached back and caught a ball from Brees on an in route.
- Teddy Bridgewater connected with Devine Ozigbo on a wheel route for a nice gain. Kaden Ellis was in coverage.
- On the next play, Ellis blitzed from the mike linebacker position and recorded a sack.
- Bridgewater had an up and down day but made one of his best throws as a Saint when he connected with Austin Carr on an over route.
- Craig Robertson recorded also got a sack during team. Colton Jumper appeared to get one as well when he got to Hill right before he delivered a strike to Smith on a dig route.
Take Five: Other Observations
- The Saints got some good special teams work in Thursday. They ran a fake field goal with Thomas Morstead completing a pass to Josh Hill.
- Cyril Grayson is fast. Really fast. As a gunner, I’ve never seen a player beat the punt as quickly as Grayson did in practice. To be fair, he wasn’t getting blocked but to see him waiting at the five-yard line for the punt to fall in his arms was impressive.
- Marcus Sherels and Ted Ginn, Jr. were back as punt returners.
- Nick Easton spent most of the day as the first team center with Cameron Tom at right guard.
