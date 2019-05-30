After Further Review: Five takes from Saints OTA #6

Fourth round pick Chauncey Gardner Johnson had himself a day. Lined up mostly at nickel, CGJ knocked away a go route from Taysom Hill to Tre’qaun Smith. During team drills, he blitzed off the edge and sacked on Hill. During one-on-ones, CGJ appeared to read the receiver’s deep out route he was covering and essentially finished the route for him. He also got work as a gunner and downed a punt inside the five-yard line.