Algiers woman arrested after theft, battery assault during 2 month span

ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a woman who was allegedly causing havoc in the Algiers area.
Peggy “Peaches” Elerby, 32, was wanted for multiple charges in the Fourth District.
On Saturday (May 25) Elerby was seen picking someone’s pocket in the 3200 block of Gen. Meyer Ave., police said. She ran away from the scene but was later arrested.
Elerby was also wanted in connection with several additional incidents being investigated by Fourth District detectives. These include:
- A theft by pickpocket incident which occurred on May 24, 2019 in the 3200 block of General Meyer Avenue.
- A simple battery incident that occurred on May 15, 2019 in the 3200 block of General Meyer Avenue.
- An aggravated assault incident which occurred in April 18, 2019 in the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard.
- A simple battery incident which occurred on April 3, 2019 in the 3600 block of MacArthur Drive, where Elerby allegedly committed a battery upon an NOPD officer.
Elerby was additionally booked for theft by pickpocket, aggravated assault, battery on a police officer and simple battery.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
