2019 Bayou Country Superfest brings in nearly half the fans of last time concert was at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For its 10th annual concert, Bayou Country Superfest returned to LSU’s Tiger Stadium and brought in about 50,000 fans.
Organizers say many fans tailgated outside the stadium before the performances, creating a unique experience.
Performers for the 2019 festival included Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Brett Young, Cassadee Pope, Chase Rice, and Parish County Line.
Numbers show attendance for the event has been steadily dropping.
2019′s attendance numbers are about half that of the last time the festival was held in Tiger Stadium in 2016. In that year, about 125,000 fans attended. In 2018, when the festival was held in New Orleans, about 53,000 attended, with around 60,000 the year before.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.