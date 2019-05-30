Body discovered on train tracks near Slidell

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a fatal crash involving a train and a pedestrian in the Slidell area.
According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 p.m. Thursday, representatives with Norfolk Southern Railroad contacted law enforcement after a body was located on the tracks in the area between Bayou Liberty Road and Carr Drive.
The remains have been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
