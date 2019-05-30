BR Regional: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, out of Conference USA, are the No. 3 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional.
Overall Record: 38-19
Conference Record: 20-10 (finished 2nd, behind Florida Atlantic)
Home Record: 23-8
Away Record: 11-10
Neutral Record: 4-1
Rankings: Collegiate Baseball No. 28
Team offense:
- .287 batting average, 6.8 runs per game, 98 doubles, 13 triples, 60 home runs
Top hitters:
- Bryant Bowen: .340 batting average, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 11 home runs and 49 RBI
- Matt Wallner: .324 batting average, 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 55 RBI
- Gabe Montenegro: .323 batting average, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 5 home runs and 22 RBI
- Hunter Slater: .311 batting average, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 11 home runs and 57 RBI
- Matthew Guidry: .300 batting average, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 6 home runs and 38 RBI
Team pitching:
- 4.10 ERA, 456 strikeouts, 183 walks, 512 hits in 511.1 innings pitched
Top pitchers:
- Gabe Shepard: 2-0, 2.16 ERA, 42 strikeouts in 25.0 innings pitched
- Hunter Stanley: 5-2, 2.75 ERA, 4 saves, 33 strikeouts in 36.0 innings pitched
- Walker Powell: 6-2, 2.78 ERA, 71 strikeouts in 94.0 innings pitched
- Sean Tweedy: 6-1, 3.37 ERA, 29 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched
Friday’s Schedule:
- (3) Southern Miss vs (2) Arizona State (12 p.m.)
- (1) LSU vs (4) Stony Brook (7 p.m)
