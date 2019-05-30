BR Regional: The Stony Brook Seawolves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Stony Brook Seawolves out of the America East Conference are the No. 4 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional.
Overall Record: 31-21
Conference Record: 15-9 (finished 1st)
Home Record: 13-5
Away Record: 15-16
Neutral Record: 3-0
Rankings: Not ranked
Team offense:
- .280 batting average, 5.6 runs per game, 115 doubles, 10 triples, 39 home runs
Top hitters:
- Michael Wilson: .345 batting average, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 10 home runs and 44 RBI
- Nick Grande: .342 batting average, 17 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs and 24 RBI
- Brandon Alamo: .335 batting average, 22 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 33 RBI
- Chris Hamilton: .313 batting average, 15 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs and 42 RBI
Team pitching:
- 5.30 ERA, 374 strikeouts, 184 walks, 452 hits in 440.0 innings pitched
Top pitchers:
- Ben Fero: 4-1, 2.22 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched
- Bret Clarke: 8-0, 3.76 ERA, 49 strikeouts in 67.0 innings pitched
- Sam Turcotte: 4-2, 3.98 ERA, 7 saves, 45 strikeouts in 40.2 innings pitched
Friday’s Schedule:
- (3) Southern Miss vs (2) Arizona State (12 p.m.)
- (1) LSU vs (4) Stony Brook (7 p.m.)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.