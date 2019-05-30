City councilman says Harrah’s extension means big economic boost for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana lawmakers approved a 30-year extension for Harrah’s casino to continue operating in New Orleans Wednesday (May 29).
The new deal will mean millions more for the state and the city, according to New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks.
“I am personally elated," Banks said. “I mean this is a big deal for the city; $20 million upfront payment, $6 million annually, 900 new jobs. I mean, how are we not going to be excited about that?”
Harrah’s will now be allowed to operate here until 2054. Under the new deal, they’ll add new restaurants, expand their entertainment space and add a second hotel -- something Banks said will allow the casino to compete on a more level playing field with resorts in Mississippi.
“It’s going to be a big economic boost for the city, and it’s also going to help the city with its expenses, because we will be getting those annual payments that we currently aren’t receiving,” Banks said.
Banks said those $6 million annual payments will go directly to the city and will help pay for city services.
“It’s going into the general fund, but it’s going to help offset some of the expenses that we currently didn’t have an offset for. So, this helps to balance the scale," Banks said. “We were spending money on supporting Harrah’s that we were not getting back. This helps to levelize that, and we can use that money on other essential city services. It goes into the general fund and it will be dispensed. But, we are now getting that resource that we didn’t have before.”
The bill is now heading to the Governor’s desk, who said he supports the extension. FOX 8 reached out to Harrah’s and are expecting a statement from them soon.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.