City leaders, juvenile court make moves to curb underage crime crisis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As New Orleans Police continue to report a steep increase in what they call juvenile crime, from vehicle burglaries to break-ins and assaults, the mayor stressed the city’s commitment to address the issue during a press conference Wednesday (May 29), announcing a set of solutions and strategies administrators are rolling out to curb crime and promote public safety.
“There has to be a systematic change,” Cantrell said.
Her announcement came as Orleans Parish Juvenile court instated a change of their own to address the issue.
City leaders and agency partners gathered to lay out the latest plans to address juvenile crime and public safety. Cantrell said her administration designed a collaborative, proactive approach to address it, not just for the summer but the long haul.
"Our focus is on prevention, intervention and post-adjudication," she said.
Emily Wolf, director of the city’s Office of Youth and Family Services said a small portion of our city’s youth poses a public safety risk, but nearly 40 percent are living in poverty.
“This is why it’s so important we continue to invest in positive recreational and educational support over the summer and year-round for all children,” Wolff said.
Wolff said the juvenile justice system lacks alternative detention opportunities needed for rehabilitation. Now, the office has created a job program for 100 youth who’ve been arrested in the past year and a half, to allow them to work for a weekly stipend.
The library is offering its own program starting June 1, which will include activities and games for kids and adults. Plus, NORD will provide summer camps for 3,000 youth and teen camps for 1,000 teens.
"We cannot accept the rhetoric there is nothing for our children to do in the city of New Orleans," Cantrell said.
Meanwhile, NOPD again reiterated its strict curfew policy starting June 3. Those between 11 and 16 found to be violating curfew will be taken the Covenant House until they’re picked up by a parent or guardian. James Kelly, executive director of Covenant House, said their facilities will be used as an alternative to detention centers for kids who have not committed a crime to wait.
“Maybe they lost their way a little, maybe there are strains at home. Maybe mom is working two jobs. Whatever it is, we want to be there to try to get these young people get back on their feet,” Kelly said.
Juvenile Court representatives said they are also working on ways to address juvenile crime. Demika Morgan, with the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, said judges agreed on an amendment that would temporarily hold juveniles who are deemed a threat to public safety until they can be seen by a judge.
“We do believe that will help in terms of stop the revolving door of having our young people come back,” Morgan said.
While both the mayor and Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro pledged their support to the amendment, the public defenders office for juvenile court, known as the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, spoke out against it in a statement:
“We already have a tool to determine whether or not a child poses a risk to public safety. If the Court wants to disregard that tool, we’re going to have a detention center that’s overcrowded with kids who don’t need to be there. Those resources are better spent on programs that safely and effectively supervise youth in the community while their case is pending.”
