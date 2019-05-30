Convicted felon indicted for murder near Central City second-line parade

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office indicted a convicted felon Thursday for a homicide near the end of a second-line parade in Central City.
Norman Lee, 24, is accused of fatally shooting a 34-year-old Clarence Mitchell slain in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Lee was additionally charged with obstruction of justice in the homicide investigation and with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Investigators arrested Lee after he sought treatment at University Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his right foot less than two hours after Mitchell’s death.
Detectives noticed Lee still was wearing apparently identical shoes as a gunman who was captured on video surveillance images shooting in the direction of Mitchell before fleeing with an apparent foot injury.
Police at the scene of Mitchell’s death followed a blood trail that led to shrubbery behind a nearby residence where a weapon was found.
Shoe imprints left in the blood trail were found to match the shoe Lee wore to the hospital. The recovered handgun was linked by ballistics testing to 13 bullet casings found at the scene of Mitchell’s shooting.
Criminal District Judge Karen Herman left unchanged Lee’s $400,000 bond on the murder allegation.
