Data Center Discusses Disturbing New Orleans Trends with Council

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans city council is trying to get a handle on recent declines in population and wages. At a hearing Thursday, councilmembers were told, that housing prices are going up, while wages, are down, but there's a bright spot.
In the years after Katrina, New Orleans was one of America’s fastest growing cities but not anymore.
"For the city we've lost about a thousand people since 2016," said Allison Plyer, with the Data Center.
The head of the Data Center went before a council committee, to talk about a number of disturbing trends.
Not only is the city losing population, but the Data Center says housing costs are up.
"Median rents in New Orleans now, are not far below the national average, before we were more affordable than the rest of the nation," said Plyer.
Councilmembers are concerned about the new study which also shows a widening racial disparity in wages in the city's dominant hospitality industry.
Councilmembers are urging hospitality industry leaders to try and ease the salary disparity, they also say we need to do a better job in marketing the city, citing Charleston as an example.
"They stay a minimum of 72 hrs, and they have a deeper spend, and it's less tourists, and less problems on their infrastructure, Charleston is a much more sustainable tourist culture," said New Orleans city Councilmember Kristen Gisleson Palmer.
The Data Center says the new orleans tourist industry is going in the wrong direction.
" The average spend by tourists has been declining in New Orleans," said Plyer.
The Data Center also says, that median household incomes have fallen 5% since 1999.
"Half of all families and households in New Orleans earn less than $37,000, that's a very low median income," said Plyer.
The Data Center says there is a bright spot.
"Health services pays a better wage...average $50,000, and it's 44% African American," said Plyer.
And they say new orleans should focus on developing health sector jobs, if it wants to grow it's middle class.
the Data Center says New Orleans should also be working harder to train people in digital media jobs, to lure more of those companies here.
