EBRSO deputy killed in crash in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has died after he was involved in a wreck in Zachary.
The wreck happened Thursday morning on Port Hudson-Pride Road in Zachary between Munson Drive and Pin Oak Lane. The road was closed in both directions while first responders worked the scene.
According to a spokesperson for EBRSO, a deputy was killed when his vehicle overturned. The identity of the deputy has not been released. Officials say the deputy’s family has been notified.
The deputy, later identified as Steven Whitstine, was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office where Sheriff Sid Gautreaux spoke to media.
This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.